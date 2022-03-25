AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo said it is looking to update the zoning code related to Airbnb, Bed and Breakfasts, and short-term rentals among additional items.

Andrew Freeman, the Assistant City Manager, said the changes are based on feedback from the community and said some of the rules on what a short-term rental is or what can be considered and Airbnb home, or bed and breakfast are not up to date.

Freeman said the documents will have the concern, the current regulations, staff comments, and the new recommendation.

“The current code does have some new regulations that’s what we’re updating. We are trying to modernize it, consider impacts on residents for these cases where we’re trying to be more flexible but we’re also trying to protect those residents from commercial coming in and disrupting a residential neighborhood,” Freeman said.

Freeman said people will have the weekend to look over the new recommendations. On Monday, the city will continue to discuss the zoning codes and what changes if any will be approved.

The new recommendations can be found on the city’s website.