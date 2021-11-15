City of Amarillo looking for participants in Mural Grant Project

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo is looking for participants for its upcoming mural grant program, giving recipients the ability to receive reimbursement for up to 50% of the cost for a mural on their property.

According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, city officials announced that they plan on allocating $30,000 among five geographic areas for the project, including the four quadrants of the city as well as the central business district. The maximum possible reimbursement is $6,000 for a project.

Applicants for the program are required to be business/property owners, the release states. Multiple grants can be made in each geographic area, with unused funds in one geographic area being reallocated to other portions of the city. Because the grants are reimbursements, the funds from the mural grant program will be paid after the work is completed.

The city’s Beautification and Public Arts Advisory Board, the group which administers the project, will determine and allocate the funds out of the applicants after this year’s deadline of January 21, 2022.

“The Mural Grant Program is a vital part of the city’s goal to enhance Amarillo’s overall appearance and civic pride,” Andi Wardlaw, the chair of the city of Amarillo’s Beautification and Advisory Board, said in the release. “We also hope it will increase employment opportunities in the arts, raise awareness and appreciation of the value of art and encourage tourism.”

For more information, visit the city of Amarillo’s website under the ‘City Initiatives’ tab, or send a request through email at muralgrants@amarillo.gov.