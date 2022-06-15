AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo announced it will be looking at ways to address illegal dumping within the city.

According to the city, the City of Amarillo Innovation Team made its Harvard Bloomberg Innovation Track Midpoint presentation to city leaders on Wednesday. The Innovation Track 2022 – part of the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative – is a 10-month training opportunity (at no cost to taxpayers) to help cities learn how to adopt ways to engage residents.

The city said it created a team of 11 city staff and employees to comprise the Innovation Team and the team chose to tackle the problem of illegal dumping in the city.

“Illegal dumping has been a problem in Amarillo for decades. The Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative provided a great opportunity for the city to look at this problem in new and effective ways,” said City of Amarillo Communications Director and Innovation Team Leader Jordan Schupbach. “The Innovation Team has tremendous potential and there is fantastic progress in how to solve the problem of illegal dumping in Amarillo.”

City officials said Amarillo was selected as part of the Bloomberg Harvard Leadership Initiative when Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson was named one of 38 mayors to participate in the Bloomberg Harvard Leadership Initiative in September of 2021.

A video of how the team is looking at the problem of illegal dumping can be found here.