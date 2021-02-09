City of Amarillo looking at new way to stop illegal dumping

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today at the Amarillo City Council meeting, they had the first reading of an ordinance, which passed in a five to zero vote, that would amend Chapter 8-3 to provide for a civil nuisance for certain unlawful dumping.

This amendment would create a civil penalty for certain unlawful dumping, and provide for civil cost recovery for illegal dumping.

Councilmember Elaine Hays said this is a step in the right direction to help stop illegal dumping in the city.

This ordinance update will be able to provide the Illegal Dumping Task Force the ability to use more state of the art video and photographic surveillance so they can issue notice of violations, much like Environmental Health and Code Enforcement.

The city said the reason they want to make this change is because they have a hard time identifying who is responsible for illegal dumping.

“Also not enough personal to monitor those hot spot areas that we have, it makes it really changeling and the current system that we are using right now to review the video footage takes a long time to go through when we have an event that goes on during the weekend when those events occur. To find those areas,” said Director of Public Works for the City of Amarillo Donny Hopper.

The ordinance will take effect ten days after the second public posting.

Of course, this is the first reading of the ordinance and the second and final reading will take place soon for the city council to officially make that amendment.

The Illegal Dumping Task Force was created last December, with the idea to prevent illegal dumping from happening.