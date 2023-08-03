AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo announced that a new payment portal for utility bills will go online Monday, intending to offer a convenient online payment resource for residents.

Officials said that PayAMA will go online Monday, Aug. 7, and act as the new payment portal for “a simple, quick and easy way for residents to pay water bills.”

“PayAMA offers a better option and better customer service to our citizens,” said City of Amarillo Utility Billing Manager Jennifer Gonzalez, “We are excited to offer this new resource to the community.”

All existing customers will need to register for PayAMA, according to officials, including customers on auto-draft. Paperless billing customers are expected to receive a one-time $10 credit on their next utility bill.

The website for PayAMA can be found here, which includes information on the new portal and a how-to video for the registration process. City officials noted that the video is also available on the COA YouTube channel.

“There are many benefits to PayAMA for our residents,” Gonzalez said. “This is a paperless payment option. The registration and payment process is quick and simple. All payment options are secure, including digital wallets, autopay and pay-by text. We want to provide as many convenient payment methods to the community as possible.”

More information on PayAMA can be found by calling the COA Utility Billing Department at 806-378-3030 or emailing waterbill@amarillo.gov, according to city officials.