City of Amarillo latest ‘Community Solutions’ public meeting set for July 12

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo said the latest installment of its Community Solutions series will be Community Solutions: Parks Master Plan.

The city said the public meeting/discussion is scheduled for Monday, July 12, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center’s North Exhibit Hall, Entrance 2.

The city said members of the public will lead the discussion on the Master Plan for the City of Amarillo Parks and Recreation Department.

“The Parks Master Plan helps provide a blueprint for how the city addresses the future of not only our city parks system but the vast array of infrastructure that is part of the Parks and Recreation Department – such as the Amarillo Zoo and the soccer, baseball and softball fields that our residents use on a daily basis,” said Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson.