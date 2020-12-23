City of Amarillo landfill closed today due to high winds

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According City of Amarillo officials, the City of Amarillo landfill will be closed today, as of 2 p.m., due to high winds.

The landfill will reopen tomorrow, Dec. 24, for regular hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and closed on Friday for the Christmas holiday.

