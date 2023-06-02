(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of June 2, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As announced by the city of Amarillo, the inaugural Texas Route 66 Festival began Thursday and will run through June 10, kicking off years of celebrations before the centennial anniversary of Historic Route 66 in 2026. Events across the 10-day festival are expected to include car shows, bus tours, cattle drives, parades, live music, and a grand finale festival.

Organizers highlighted keystone festival events, including:

While the published schedule for the festivities remains, Amarillo and its surrounding areas have seen sustained rain and storm conditions throughout the last few weeks that are expected to continue through the beginning of June and may cause changes or cancelations for some events.

However, as of Friday morning, the Coors Cowboy Club noted on social media that its Saturday cattle drive and parade event is expected to continue as planned.