AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As announced by the city of Amarillo, the inaugural Texas Route 66 Festival began Thursday and will run through June 10, kicking off years of celebrations before the centennial anniversary of Historic Route 66 in 2026. Events across the 10-day festival are expected to include car shows, bus tours, cattle drives, parades, live music, and a grand finale festival.
Organizers highlighted keystone festival events, including:
- Coors Cowboy Club Ranch Rodeo – June 1-3 at the Amarillo National Center
- Route 66 Celebration Block Party with the Sod Poodles – 4 p.m. on June 2 at Hodgetown Stadium
- UPDATE: According to an announcement from the Sod Poodles, the block party event and jersey auction have been postponed “to a later date” due to the threat of rain in the area.
- Brett Young Live – 6 p.m. on June 2 at the Starlight Ranch Event Center
- Amarillo Coors Cowboy Club Cattle Drive & Parade – 10 a.m. on June 3 in Downtown Amarillo
- Route 66 Bus Tour East – 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. on June 7, covering Groom, Jericho, McLean, and Shamrock
- Route 66 Bus Tour West – 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. on June 8, covering Vega, Adrian, and Glenrio
- The Green Book: The Untold Story of Route 66 featuring Candacy Taylor – 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. on June 8 at the Amarillo College Concert Hall
- Amarillo National Bank’s Route 66 Celebration – 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. on June 10 in the Amarillo Route 66 Historic District
While the published schedule for the festivities remains, Amarillo and its surrounding areas have seen sustained rain and storm conditions throughout the last few weeks that are expected to continue through the beginning of June and may cause changes or cancelations for some events.
However, as of Friday morning, the Coors Cowboy Club noted on social media that its Saturday cattle drive and parade event is expected to continue as planned.
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
