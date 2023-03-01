AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the city of Amarillo continues to grow the City of Amarillo is asking for the community’s input on how to better the city with the ‘Vision 2045’ plan.

The ‘Vision 2045’ plan is a way for the community to voice their input on how to make Amarillo a better place. The city kicked off this plan by opening up a survey for the community to take part in. The survey will be open from now until the end of March. The city will also be hosting it’s ‘Visions, Values, & Goals Community Workshop’ which is a public meeting to also here from the community.

Cody Balzen, City of Amarillo planning department said that the public meeting along with the survey will allow the city to get an idea of the vision that the community has for Amarillo in the next 30 years.

“Basically, we are looking for people’s input on how they want the city to grow. Where the city should put investments into it. This can be anything from density development style developments to transportation,” said Balzen.

Balzen added that other topics can include zoning issues, land usage, and other visions the community might have for the city.

“So right now, we’ve kind of noticed that there may be some changes in these, the way people are thinking or the view that they want to see the city in the next 30 years. So, this initiation, basically, is to see what are those changes? What are people wanting from the city.”

Balzen said that the city wants to hear from everyone in the community, so they can continue to grow Amarillo. He added that the Vision 2045 plan allows the city to see the visions that citizens in the city have for Amarillo.

“It doesn’t matter what seat you’re taking, everybody’s going to be biased on what they view as needed, or what they want to see in 30 years. We understand that and it is our responsibility and our consultant’s responsibility to work through that and see what is the best outcome,” said Balzen. “What can be done. Not everything that people will suggest is going to be actually viable or able to be done. And funding is going to be a major part of that as well, though.”

“We just recommend everybody get on the survey, give us some information, give us your thoughts on stuff. And we hope to see you all at the meetings and we will be having meetings throughout the year as well at different stages of the process.”

The survey is now currently open and can be found here.

The city will also be hosting its ‘Vision, Values, and Goals Community Workshop’ public meetings on Tuesday. The first will be at the downtown library from 11:30 am until 1:30 pm. The second will be at the Northwest Library from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The city will use the responses from the survey along with the public meetings, as they head into their planning stage. The planning stage will begin on May 2 with the ‘Growth Scenarios and Plan Elements Community Workshop’. Pop-up events will also be held throughout the month.