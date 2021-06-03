City of Amarillo issues RFQ for art installation for the Rails to Trails project

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo announced that it has issued Request for Qualification No. 11-21 for a gabion public art installation for the Rails to Trails project on the northeast corner of Plains Boulevard and Western Street.

The City said the Beautification and Public Arts Advisory Board created this pilot beautification project as a fully reimbursable program up to $30,000.

The City continues saying the goal of the project is to combine beautification and public art to showcase an example, to beautify and add character to the community and to increase public art within the community. The project may be awarded to an individual/company or a team.

For information please contact the COA Purchasing Department at (806) 378-3028 or email purchasing2@amarillo.gov and reference RFQ 11-21.