AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo Environmental Health Department and the City of Amarillo Public Health Department are investigating a Salmonella outbreak that is connected with an enchilada meal at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Sunday, March 27, according to a news release from the City of Amarillo.

The environmental health department said that anyone with food from the event should throw it away.

The city said that those that are experiencing symptoms after eating food from the event should contact their primary care doctor. Anyone experiencing diarrhea and fever should not return to work, school, or daycare until they are symptom-free for 24 hours. Good handwashing and disinfection of surfaces are recommended to prevent the further spread of infection.

The city also said that providers who are treating patients who report eating at the event and those who became ill are asked to call the APHD at 806-378-6300 option 6 or fax the patient’s contact information to 806-378-6307. Attn: CD Team.

The St. Joseph’s Parish and the Diocese of Amarillo released a statement saying: