AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo’s Parks and Recreation Department announced that it will host a “Dog Days of Summer” event at the Southeast Pool for community members and their furry friends.

According to the city, the event will be held at the Southeast Pool on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Community members were invited to bring their dogs to swim, as well as enjoy events such as:

Giveaways

Treat “hunts”

A dog-friendly photo booth

Costume contest at 11 a.m.

Skyhoundz competition at 12 p.m.

City officials said that the cost to enter the event will be $4 per family, with pre-registration available and walk-ins welcome. However, officials also noted that space is limited for the event and will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“We ask that pet owners use responsible judgment as this is an event that brings a diverse group of pets and people,” Noted the department, “All participating dogs should be up to date on vaccinations to protect the health and safety of all attending.”

Officials also used the event’s announcement to thank its partners, including Central Bark, Puppy Luv Bakery, and the City of Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare Department.