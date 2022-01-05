City of Amarillo hosts career fair, includes on-site applications

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo announced a range of open positions throughout its departments and a career fair set for Jan. 8 at the downtown branch of the Amarillo Public Library.

via City of Amarillo

With a plan to start at 10 a.m. Saturday at the library and run until 2 p.m., Amarillo city officials said that department representatives will be available to talk with attendees about potential career opportunities. Those who attend the event will also be able to apply to positions online while at the library.