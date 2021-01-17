City of Amarillo hosting virtual open house for the Amarillo Area Regional Multimodal Mobility Plan

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The City of Amarillo will begin hosting a virtual open house for the Amarillo Area Regional Multimodal Mobility Plan that will start Monday, January 18th.
The Amarillo Area Regional Multimodal Mobility Plan is a strategic mobility plan that will integrate and modernize the region’s mobility network into one comprehensive document. This Multimodal Transportation Plan will integrate the recommendations from the previous transportation plan dedicated to specific modes such as:
●The 2010 Hike and Bike Master Plan.
●The 2012-2017 Regionally Coordinated Transportation Plan.
●The Transit Master Plan.
This plan will take a systematic look at the region’s street network and develop corridor multimodal cross sections to accommodate vehicles, trucks, pedestrians, bicyclists and transit.
To take the tour and for additional information, see:
engagekh.com/amarilloinmotion/home/
