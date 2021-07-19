City Of Amarillo holds tour of North Heights to discuss rezoning initiative

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Early Monday, the Amarillo City Council, Planning and Zoning Commission, and citizens of North Heights took a tour of the neighborhood to discuss the North Heights Rezoning Initiative.

Amarillo City Manager Jared Miller said it is one thing to look at color blocks on a map when it comes to rezoning categories, he said it is another to see the conditions on the ground and to envision and create an idea in your head of what can exist in that area.

Miller said they have been seeking community input from the neighborhood during this entire process as they have been looking at rezoning North Heights.

He said that the city is looking at having a more cohesive, logical zoning progression.

“Right now, we have a mixed match of zoning categories with high-intensity use right adjacent to low intensity uses. We want to manage that to the benefit of the area, so really that part of the discussion is managing intensity of uses,” said Miller.

Mayor Ginger Nelson said it is important to invest time in seeing what the areas look like now with residents from that neighborhood.

A joint meeting with the Amarillo City Council and Planning and Zoning Commission took place after the tour to consider the rezoning.