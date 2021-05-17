City of Amarillo holds Community Solutions meeting to discuss funds for American Rescue Plan

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – How to spend the millions of dollars the City of Amarillo is getting from the American Rescue Plan?

City and county leaders asking for input in a meeting happening Monday night at the Amarillo Civic Center. It is the second installment of the City of Amarillo’s Community Solutions series.

The focus of Monday’s Amarillo Community Solutions is the American Rescue Plan Act, and the priorities for the Amarillo community regarding those funds.

Potter County will be receiving $22.8 million, Randall County will receive $26.7 million and the City of Amarillo will receive between $39 and $42 million according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Amarillo Assistant City Manager Laura Storrs told us on May 10th that they want and value citizens’ opinions on where these funds should go.

Storrs said after this Monday’s meeting that they will continue to dig through information regarding the American Rescue Plan and present ideas to the Amarillo City Council.

“We will have more information presented at upcoming city council meetings and then if there is any more of those dollars going towards certain projects, either businesses or individuals who maybe eligible, you will be sharing information out to the public to know actually how that looks like and how they can participate in that,” said Storrs.

Local governments should expect to receive funds in two payments, with 50% being provided at the beginning of May 2021 and the rest being delivered 12 months later.

The money from the American Rescue Plan is designed to help cities and communities in recovery from the economic impact of the COVUD-19 pandemic.

Storrs added that this money can save them from a budget standpoint as projects could be completed with this money.