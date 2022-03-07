AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo took to social media on Monday to offer an update on the repair operations for McDonald Lake, a drainage area for stormwater at John Stiff Memorial Park.

The repair project required the lake to be drained, according to the city. An intake pump that extended to the middle of the lake was buried in silt and debris, and the repair project included cutting the existing pipe and installing an extension and elbow to match the water cutoff level for pumping.

The City of Amarillo said that the Drainage Utility Division completed the repairs in January at a cost of $110,000, “significant savings” compared to the price that would have been asked from a private contractor.



via the City of Amarillo via the City of Amarillo

“What we are waiting for now is rain,” said COA Director of Public Works Donny Hooper, “McDonald Lake stores stormwater and helps prevent flooding of businesses and homes in the area. Stormwater flows down streets and alleys into the lake as designed, which fills the lake. As soon as we get significant rain, residents can again enjoy McDonald Lake.”

The city noted that McDonald Lake is filled with stormwater from nearby neighborhoods including Sleepy Hollow, the Colonies, City Park and Puckett, alongside a portion of Town Square.