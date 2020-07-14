City of Amarillo gives “key” to NASA’s Holly Riding

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo City Council honored a former resident and proudly presented a “key to the city” to Holly Ridings.

Ridings is NASA’s first female Chief Flight Director of Human Spaceflight and from Amarillo.

“As the Chief Flight Director for Human Spaceflight at Nasa, I am responsible for the operations of all of NASA’s Human Spaceflight programs,” Ridings explained. “So you can think about mission control in Houston as the hub of human spaceflight.”

