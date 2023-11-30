AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s time! The City of Amarillo released information on its Christmas Tree Lighting, scheduled to take place on Friday at the Civic Center.

According to officials, the tree lighting will be held from 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday following the Center City’s Electric Light Parade which will begin at 6 p.m. and run from 11th Avenue to 4th along Polk Street.

In addition, Amarillo City Councilmembers Josh Craft, Tom Scherlen, and Les Simpson are expected to make remarks while Mayor Cole Stanley will proceed with the countdown.