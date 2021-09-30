City of Amarillo food safety program expands online

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo Environmental Health Department is expanding its foodservice/training options with a new online feature.

The CoA said it is partnering with Responsible Training (a national food safety training organization) to provide Certified Food Manager, Certified Food Handler, and Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) Alcohol Seller-Server training in an online environment.

“With this new partnership, we are able to continue these classes without having to worry about the challenges associated with bringing people together,” said COA Environmental Health Director Anthony Spanel.

The city said under this new training method, Food Managers can be certified for $85. Food Handlers can be certified for $10 and a TABC Seller-Server training is available for $11.99.