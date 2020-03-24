City of Amarillo: First COVID-19 death reported

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo Public Health Department is now reporting the first death in the Amarillo-area attributed to COVID-19.

Officials with Amarillo Public Health Department say the person that died is outside their jurisdiction and requests for additional information should be directed to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed to MyHighPlains.com today the person was an Oldham County woman in her 30s with underlying health conditions.

In total, there have been eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the High Plains.

County Number of Confirmed Cases Number of Fatalities Cannon Air Force Base Area 1 0 Castro County 2 0 Deaf Smith County 2 0 Oldham County 1 1 Randall County 2 0

The City of Amarillo and the surrounding areas remain in COVID-19 level Orange. This means there are limited confirmed cases of Coronavirus in our area.

The Amarillo-area Coronavirus Status Alert Level remains at Level Orange.

