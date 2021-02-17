City of Amarillo facilities remain closed to aid power supply

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo said in an effort to help conserve the Amarillo area’s energy supply during the current winter weather event, non-essential City of Amarillo facilities remain closed for the rest of the week.

These facilities include: Amarillo City Hall; the COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at the Amarillo Civic Center; the COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Center; the Charles E. Warford Activity Center; all Amarillo Public libraries and the Simms Municipal Building.

Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare is closed to the public. Any scheduled appointments will be rescheduled. AAMW field officers will be responding to all calls.

Depending on weather conditions, the Amarillo WIC (Women, Infants and Children) Clinic will be open for curbside service on Friday (Feb. 19) and Saturday (Feb. 20).

The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 Report Card will not be available.

All Amarillo Police Department and Amarillo Fire Department operations will continue as normal. Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport is operating as normal. Amarillo City Transit is operating. Routes may be changed or delayed due to weather conditions. Please use the OneRide app to monitor possible delays or call (806) 378-3095.