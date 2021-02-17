City of Amarillo facilities remain closed, non-essential services reduced to save power

Via City of Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the City of Amarillo Twitter, facilities will remain closed today for inclement weather and power conservation, and non-essential services will remain reduced.

The following facilities will be closed, said the City, until further notice;

  • The COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinic at the Amarillo Civic Center
  • The COVID-19 Drive-Thru testing Center
  • Amarillo City Hall
  • The Charles E. Warford Activity Center
  • Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare will be closed to the public. Any scheduled appointments will be rescheduled, and field officers will be responding to calls
  • All Amarillo public libraries
  • The Simms Municipal Building

There will be no Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 Report Card released.

However, with all this in mind, All Amarillo Police Department & Amarillo Fire Department operations will continue as normal. Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport is currently operating as normal. Amarillo City Transit will be operating, though routes may be changed or delayed due to weather conditions.

