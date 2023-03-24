AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, the City of Amarillo announced that their “Every Drop Counts Poster Contest” is underway and they are accepting submissions until May 19.

According to a COA press release, the summer contest aims to showcase the talents of young artists while increasing awareness of water conservation among the next generation.

The COA detailed that the contest is open to all students in grades K-12 in the Texas Panhandle.

COA said 13 winners will receive a prize, and winners and prizes will be announced during an Amarillo City Council meeting held on June 27.

The release stated that winners can receive a dining gift card, and some Amarillo Sod Poodles merchandise and they will also have their artwork featured in the next EDC calendar.

For more information on general rules, entry forms, and prize information visit the COA website, or contact City of Amarillo Media Relations Manager Dave Henry at (806) 378-5219.