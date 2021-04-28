City of Amarillo “Every Drop Counts” Poster Contest begins, sprinkling the message of water conservation

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo (COA) has launched the “Every Drop Counts” 2021 Poster Contest to remind citizens of the importance of water conservation, officials said.

The contest is open to students from kindergarten through 12th grade, and to participate, the city said all artwork/posters should depict water conservation.

The grand prize winner of the contest will receive five passes to Wonderland Park and a Kindle Fire HD 10 tablet. The city added that other prizes in different categories will be given out, such as Discovery Center passes and AMP’D Adventure Park passes.

13 winners total will have their work featured in the 2022 “Every Drop Counts” calendar, and they’ll also be recognized by the mayor and Amarillo City Council at the May 25 city council meeting, officials explained.

All artwork must be submitted by May 20 at noon.

For more information, including contest rules, submission and entry forms, click here.