AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo said software issues that were affecting online services for the city’s Environmental Health Department have been resolved.

As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, the city said that the Environmental Health Department was not able to process online payments and the public was not able to view online inspection results.

“We appreciate the community’s patience as the city worked with the third-party software provider to address software issues,” said, Anthony Spanel, COA Director of Environmental Health.

Officials with the city of Amarillo said the Environmental Health Department is now operating as normal and all services are available.