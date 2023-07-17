AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo said a software issue is impacting online services that are provided by the COA Environmental Health Department.

The city said that the Environmental Health Department is not able to process online payments at this time and the public cannot view online inspection results.

“The city is working with the third-party software provider to address and resolve these issues as soon as possible,” said COA Director of Environmental Health Anthony Spanel. “There is no estimated timeline as to when these capabilities will be back online, but every step is being taken to resolve the issues.”

The city said that those needing assistance can call the COA Environmental Health Department at 806-378-9472.