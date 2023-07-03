AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo is encouraging the community to help prevent mosquitoes through its “Fight the Bite” program.

Anthony Spanel, City of Amarillo environmental health director, said the increase in mosquitoes is due to the recent rainfall and flooding. He said a few ways you can protect yourself are, “drain, dress, DEET, and daily” in order to fight the bite.

“Dump out any standing water, cat bowls, dog bowls. Any swimming pools that you can drain. Make sure the water is not stagnant or stale,” Spanel said. “We’re asking folks to protect themselves during dawn and dusk hours, so wear long, light-colored clothing and long sleeves, long pants, loose-fitting clothes. Wear insect repellant. There’s lots of different insect repellant out there. Specifically repellant with DEET works really well. We’re asking folks to keep their grass cut really short, so mosquitoes don’t have a place to hide during the day.”

According to Spanel, mosquitoes aren’t just dangerous to people.

“They can transmit illnesses such as West Nile, which is very prevalent here in this area of the state and can be prevalent in our community. So, they can be pretty dangerous to pets and people,” he said.

Spanel said even though West Nile is endemic, you should still take precautions to prevent the illness.

“We have West Nile virus every year. We typically have 10, 15, 20 cases of human-contracted West Nile and we try to keep it around or less than that number. West Nile is here. It’s an endemic and it’s just about everywhere. So, we definitely want to do our job to keep the mosquito population down to limit that ability for them to transmit to humans.”

To learn more about mosquito control in Amarillo and more mosquito prevention tips, as well as to see a map that indicates larviciding areas in the city, check out the City of Amarillo’s website.