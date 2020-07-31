City of Amarillo discusses future of Tennis Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo City Council held a public meeting relating to the Amarillo National Tennis Center at City Hall on Thursday evening to discuss what future operations of the center will look like.

At 5:30 p.m. on July, 30, Jared Miller, the City Manager for Amarillo hosted a public ZOOM meeting with Micahel Kashuba, Amarillo’s Parks and Recreation Director, as well as Jan Munch-Soegaard, a Tennis Pro and Facility Manager for the Amarillo National Tennis Center in Amarillo.

Jan, whose position was reportedly in jeopardy, is now in negotiations with the city according to The Alex O’Brien Tennis Foundation.

The Alex O’Brien Tennis Foundation said a petition that was started for Jan received over 1,800 signatures. There were also approximately 30 letters sent to City Hall to keep Jan on board.

Miller during the meeting talked about where Jan and the City stood as far as a deal goes.

“We’re not quite finished with that process. It would be difficult to finish in just a few days But I think we’ve made good progress. Everybody knows that’s been apart of the process I think knows that…is pleased with the direction that we’re going and the progress we’re making, so the only thing I can say there as far as what the ultimate end of that’s going to be is that we’re gonna focus on making sure Jan has an agreement that will take care of him.” – Jared Miller

During the meeting Miller also discussed how the Tennis center will be upgraded.

“We’re putting in some computer systems to track …better track things like reservations, revenues, expenditures, you know all those different things. So, a little bit more technology,” said Miller.

Michael Kashuba, the Director of Parks and Recreation in Amarillo, added the technology being added will mean faster internet speeds and a faster sign-in process for players.

