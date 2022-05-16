AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo announced that Jordan Schupbach, the City of Amarillo Director of Communications, has been named a Leadership Fellow during an awards ceremony by the Texas Municipal League.

The city said those who received the award voluntarily completed more than 30 hours of training over two months to enhance their leadership skills.

The city said that participants explored ethical leadership, and local issues in the broader leadership context with the goal of applying learnings to their public service role and benefiting their cities and residents.

The TML is a nonprofit organization providing local guidance, legislative advocacy, publications, training, and networking opportunities to officials from more than 1,170 cities in Texas.