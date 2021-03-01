City of Amarillo digital newsletter “Open Spaces” debuts today

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo announced they are providing a digital resource for residents to know what is happening in the city.

On March 1, “Open Spaces” the COA digital newsletter will be available on a monthly basis to the Amarillo community with current news and information.

“Open Spaces will be a great resource for residents to learn about what is happening in the City of Amarillo,” said COA Director of Communications Jordan Schupbach. “From the many services the city provides, to events and meeting dates to exciting new city projects – all will be included every month in Open Spaces. We encourage residents to use Open Spaces as a guide to the latest information in city government.”

COA said residents can subscribe for free here.