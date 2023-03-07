AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the City of Amarillo released information on a trash pile-up that occurred on Tuesday afternoon in a Southwest Amarillo neighborhood.

Officials reported that a trash truck had experienced a “mechanism malfunction” on Tuesday. The Amarillo Police Department, according to officials, halted traffic while the Solid Waste Department called another truck to clean up the trash.

The area is now clean and all operations resume as normal, officials added.