City of Amarillo debuts Community Solutions, new community communication program helping shape city’s future

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo citizens who want to help shape the city’s future will now have a new communications resource to do so. Community Solutions is a new and reoccurring service provided by the City of Amarillo.

According to city officials, the program will allow members of Amarillo City Council to get information and feedback directly from residents on major topics. Community Solutions will simultaneously allow residents to brainstorm and personally provide ideas and solutions for a variety of topics impacting Amarillo now and in the future.

“Progress is made when a community comes together by sharing ideas and information. This is what Community Solutions provides,” Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson said. “Amarillo City Council wants members of our community to be involved in the city’s future, and this is best accomplished when we come together as a community and share solutions, goals and vision.”

The first program, Community Solutions: Housing Needs and Future Development, is open to the public, and will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 11, at the Amarillo Civic Center. According to the City, the program will focus on housing needs, affordability and Amarillo’s future housing market. Community Solutions will focus on a different topic that will affect Amarillo’s future for each program.

“The housing industry is constantly changing – across the nation and in Amarillo,” said COA Managing Director of Planning and Special Projects Andrew Freeman. “As the population grows, how can Amarillo address these changes as far as housing costs and housing needs? These are topics we want to discuss as a community.”

For more information on the new program, email communitysolutions@amarillo.gov.