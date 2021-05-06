City of Amarillo debuts ACT-Connect

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo is debuting a new fleet of vehicles Friday.

The City said ACT Connect is a system of public transportation vehicles for certified customers who cannot physically use accessible Fixed Route ACT buses.

“We are extremely excited to have these new ACT-Connect vehicles in operation and available to the public,” said ACT Director Marita Wellage-Reiley. “These vehicles will replace our Spec-Trans vehicles. Our customers who need this mode of transportation will find these vehicles have a smooth, quiet ride and are lower to the ground for easier access for ambulatory passengers, among many other convenient features. Our passengers will really enjoy these new vehicles.”

The City continues saying ACT-Connect includes 10 vehicles with enough seating for as many as 14 passengers and three wheelchairs with four-point securement devices.

According to the City the ACT-Connect program is funded primarily with federal dollars. The city paid less than 3% of the $812,980 cost of the vehicles.

ACT provides transportation service Monday through Saturday, except holidays, between 6:20 a.m. and 6:25 p.m.

For more information, call ACT at (806) 378-3095 or visit the City of Amarillo’s website.