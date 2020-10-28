City of Amarillo COVID-19 Update moved

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Due to the weather, the City of Amarillo has moved the weekly Zoom conference on COVID-19 information and updates to Friday, Oct. 30, at 11 a.m.

Additionally, there will be no APHD COVID-19 Report Card today.

More delays, closings, and weather updates can be found at MyHighPlains.com

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss