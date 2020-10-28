City of Amarillo COVID-19 Update moved

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Due to the weather, the City of Amarillo has moved the weekly Zoom conference on COVID-19 information and updates to Friday, Oct. 30, at 11 a.m.
Additionally, there will be no APHD COVID-19 Report Card today.
More delays, closings, and weather updates can be found at MyHighPlains.com
