CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - According to West Texas A&M University, a live reenactment of the "I Have a Dream" speech and a video essay contest are among the ways the University will recognize Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The University said that the holiday will be celebrated Jan. 18, and WT, like other schools in The Texas A&M University System, will be closed in remembrance of the civil rights leader.