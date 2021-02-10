AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo will brief the community on the coronavirus pandemic at 11 a.m.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Six minority serving institutions, including WT, aim to infuse equity into programming
- Will you get the vaccine? A third of us probably won’t, poll finds
- Popeyes has a new sandwich – this time, fish – and it comes with a guarantee
- Coast Guard rescues trio from deserted island where they lived on rats, coconuts for a month
- WATCH LIVE: City of Amarillo COVID-19 Briefing, Feb. 12