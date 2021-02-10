WATCH LIVE: City of Amarillo COVID-19 Briefing, Feb. 12

Local News

by: KAMR/KCIT

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo will brief the community on the coronavirus pandemic at 11 a.m.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss