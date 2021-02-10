WATCH: City of Amarillo COVID-19 Briefing, Feb. 10

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo briefed the community on the coronavirus pandemic at 11 a.m.

Opening the meeting, Mayor Ginger Nelson wished her mother a happy birthday, which she said was yesterday.

“We’ve got to finish strong.” She said, encouraging the community to continue to practice due diligence, social distancing, and hygiene. Although the City is no longer in a high hospitalization rate status, she did remind that masks are still required inside businesses due to the Governor’s Order.

Despite being below the high hospitalization rate threshold of 15%, the Mayor did press that the City is still in Level Red status for caution and spread of COVID-19.

According to amarilloalerts.com this morning, there were a total of 32,699 cases of COVID-19 in Potter and Randall Counties.

16,688 cases total have been reported in Potter County, with 15,537 recovered and 388 deaths.

15,950 cases total have been reported in Randall County, with 14,800 recovered and 265 deaths.

As of yesterday, the Area Hospitalization Rate (AHR) was noted as 8.75%.

Today, said Stoughton, not only will the numbers on the report card be updated, but the total cases and total case alignment graph will have been removed. Said Stoughton, the change ‘allows us to provide clarity on active case trends.’

Should vaccination or testing centers close due to inclement weather this week, City Officials said that notifications will be available to all Amarillo city outlets and on amarilloalerts.com.

If you are due for a second dose of the vaccine, Officials also said that the vaccine doses do not need an exact 28 days spread between them. It is acceptable, said officials, to receive a second dose after the 28 day mark.

As for hospitals individually – Northwest Texas Healthcare System reported 27 COVID-19 positive patients, with 13 in the ICU, and eight on ventilators.

The BSA Healthcare System reported 29 COVID-19 positive patients, with 16 in the ICU and seven on ventilators.

The VA Hospital has reported three COVID-19 positive patients, with none in the ICU.

City Officials also mentioned that there is an ongoing effort to reach out to more underserved parts of the population, that speak languages other than Spanish or English. This effort includes community outreach and targeted Facebook ads, according to officials.

Officials are also discussing ways to have vaccine doses be homebound for those in the IB COVID-19 Vaccination Allocation group.