AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo recently announced that the next phase of the road improvement project on Western Street is set to begin Thursday after the first phase was recently completed.

According to a news release from the city, traffic will switch to the eastern half of Western. Traffic going northbound and southbound will use “newly-paved” lanes to allow the contractor to complete the western half of the project, from 49th Avenue to 45th Avenue.

“Residents should be aware of lane switches, posted signs related to construction and contractor personnel and equipment in work zones,” the release said. “Motorists may need to seek alternate routes due to temporary lane closures. Motorists are advised to use caution and anticipate delays until construction is complete.”

Individuals can find more information on the project by visiting the project website, by calling 806-319-7324 or by emailing construction@amarillo.gov.