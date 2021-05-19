Severe Weather Tools

City of Amarillo continues vaccination fight against COVID-19

Local News

by: Roushell Hamilton Jr.

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo continues its vaccination fight against COVID-19.

During today’s COVID-19 update from city officials, so far, 131,243 total Moderna doses have been administered by the city, and 262 Pfizer doses have been distributed by the city to kids between ages 12-17.

City officials added that a mobile vaccine clinic will be at the Southwest Library tomorrow, May 20.

