City of Amarillo continues to reopen park facilities

Courtesy: City of Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The reopening process for the City of Amarillo Parks and Recreation Department (PARD) facilities and amenities continues.

The city said Splash pads, playgrounds, and basketball and volleyball courts will open beginning Saturday, June 6, in conjunction with executive orders from Gov. Greg Abbott. Restrooms at PARD facilities will not be open at this time.

The city said people are encouraged to follow current public health recommendations from the federal and state government, like social distancing and the wearing of face masks.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of residents as PARD crews work to reinstall, reopen and inspect equipment,” said PARD Director Michael Kashuba. “City parks and facilities staff will continue normal cleaning and inspection schedules. It is still important that residents follow current public health recommendations – such as social distancing as much as possible and the regular washing of hands. This is one of the best ways to protect individuals from the germs and viruses that can be present on playgrounds, benches, tables and water fountains.”

Rental information for PARD facilities is available at (806) 378-3036.

More from MyHighPlains.com: