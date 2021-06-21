City of Amarillo continues to combat mosquito population

Britney Blasingame, Environmental Health Technician for the COA Environmental Health Department (left) and Zachary Badrow, Environmental Health Specialist III for the COA Environmental Health Department, prepare to spray an area near Tradewind Airport. -courtesy City of Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo began its mosquito spraying program in March. An annual battle against the insects that can cause harmful illnesses such as West Nile virus said the city.

The city said with the amount of rain the area has received the COA spraying program is more important than ever as far as public and community health.

“We are seeing a large increase in the mosquito population in Amarillo, and that is primarily due to the amount of rain we have received,” said COA Director of Environmental Health Anthony Spanel. “We have dramatically increased the scope of our mosquito spraying program as a result.”

COA sprays approximately 15-20 locations each week, not including areas receiving complaints by citizens, which are investigated. COA has spent $35,000 for the mosquito spraying program (not including personnel costs) since March, with a typical budget of $8,000 to $10,000 for chemicals.

The city continues saying, an interesting aspect of the program is that COA is using a new chemical that is safer for the environment (fatal only for mosquitoes and not other insects/animals in the water) and also safer for staff which administer the chemicals to high infestation areas.

“The public can definitely help,” Spanel said. “It is extremely important for individuals to check for standing water on their property and make sure to drain it every couple of days. In addition, keeping your lawn mowed and removing debris or standing water from house gutters can make a huge difference in the mosquito population.”