City of Amarillo continues road projects, expects to impact traffic through school starting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Expected to last through the remainder of summer and fall, the City of Amarillo said it will begin its Milling and Overlay project on Monday, Aug. 2.

The streets impacted, according to the City, are:

Arden Road (set to be worked on first) from S. Coulter to I-27

S. Coulter from SW 45th Avenue to SW 34th Avenue

SW 26th Avenue from Paramount Blvd. to S. Georgia

S. Ross from I-40 to SE 3rd Avenue

A map with more detailed locations to be impacted by the project can be seen here.

“This project was identified in the 2017-2021 Community Investment Program and is funded by Proposition 1, approved by voters in November 2016. The contract includes provisions to help minimize the impact to traffic.” said the City of Amarillo, “However, residents in these areas should be aware of flagmen directing traffic, posted signs related to construction, and contractor personnel and equipment in the work zones. Some residents may even need to find alternate routes at various times throughout the project due to temporary lane closures. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution and anticipate delays.”

For more information, call CPDE at 806-378-9334 or email construction@amarillo.gov.