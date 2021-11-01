City of Amarillo continues road improvement projects on Western, Hagy

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo announced Monday its plan to continue its set of road improvement projects this week, impacting portions of both Western Street and Hagy Boulevard.

According to a news release from the city, the Western Street portion of the project, lasting from 49th Ave. to 45th Ave., began Monday (Nov. 1). The Hagy Boulevard portion of the project, lasting from Wallace Blvd. to Amarillo Blvd., is expected to begin Wednesday (Nov. 3).

“Residents should be aware of traffic lane switches, posted signs related to construction and contractor personnel and equipment in the work zones,” the release states. “Some residents may need alternate routes at various times throughout the work due to temporary lane closures. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution and anticipate delays.”

Individuals with questions or those who want more information surrounding the road improvement projects are asked to call 806-319-7324 or email construction@amarillo.gov. Individuals can also visit the Western project website and the Hagy project website.