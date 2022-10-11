AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — At Tuesday’s Amarillo City Council meeting, executive director and founder of Kind House Ukraine Bakery Glenda Moore asked the council to consider a sister city relationship with a city in Ukraine.

Sister city relationships are a way for cities in the United States to build connections with international cities by providing aid and an understanding of international culture.

“What it means is that we would send art to them, and they would send art to us. We would work in a business sector. The council would be completely in control of the items of how we would coordinate with our sister city of Ukraine. So, this does not tie us finacially to them,” said Moore.

Dnipro is a city in the “buffer zone” of Ukraine that over the past 8 years have received housewarming materials, medical supplies, baked good and much more from the Kind House Ukraine Bakery nonprofit and partners.

“We actually partnered with Tetyana Vasylyeva, she has been instrumental in getting medical supplies that has been donated from BSA, Northwest, Lubbock and other areas. We also purchased some items as well to be able to send to Dnipro and Kyiv, Ukraine. As we started working through that partnership the mayor of Dnipro reached out to us and said would we consider entering into a cultural friendship,” added Moore.

Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson said relationships like sister cities show the world the Heart of the High Plain.

“In Amarillo and in the panhandle are where people like to take care of other people. I think having a friendship with Dnipro, Ukraine would be expressing that culture to them,” said Mayor Nelson.

Moore said that they are excited to begin the culture exchange with Dnipro like providing art from the City of Amarillo while also receiving art from Dnipro.

Moore added that Kind House Ukraine Bakery is open to paying the $1,000 fee for the sister city relationship. But Mayor Nelson said in the city council meeting that this fee should be paid by the city.

Mayor Nelson explained what the next steps will be.

“Step one is to join the sister city’s international group, which is good, and we have been members of that I think in the past. So, we can follow through on that step, and for me to reach out to the mayor begin the conversation on what we are committing to each other and what does that look like,” said Mayor Nelson.

The Kind House Ukraine Bakery will be opening at its new location in mid-November at 4715 S. Western. Moore said in the meantime you can visit them at 2100 Southwest 60th on Wednesdays through Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Amarillo is already a sister city of Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Mexico.