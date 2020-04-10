City of Amarillo considering extending All In Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo’s “All In” shelter in place order is set to expire on Monday and the city of discussing an extension.

The shelter in place started on March 30 as a way to flatten the curve. The city will now meet on Tuesday to discuss extending the order.

The city is looking to fall in order with Governor Greg Abbott’s order to shelter in place until April 30. City Manager Jared Miller said that during the time of “All In” Amarillo that emergency calls have dropped.

“What we’ve seen is a reduction overall. I don’t have the exact statistics on which categories are down, but we know there are sufficient reduction in calls. Especially to fire services and EMS services. Police services not quite as much. A lot is due to reports of concerns of businesses complying with the low-risk businesses criteria and things like that,” said Jared Miller.

The city will have that decision on that extension next Tuesday.

The city reiterated at the COVID-19 briefing today, if you must go out, to wear a mask and use good hygiene practices.

