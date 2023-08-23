CDC: Most rabies infections in US come from bats. File Photo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo said Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare has confirmed its third case of rabies in a “non-domestic animal” in the city this year.

According to the city, a bat tested positive for rabies after someone called AAMW and requested assistance. The bat was retrieved by AAMW and sent to the state for rabies testing.

“There have been three confirmed rabies cases in Amarillo this year, all with non-domestic animals. There are steps the community can take to help protect themselves and their pets,” said Victoria Medley, AAMW Director. “One of the first steps is awareness and prevention.”

The city said there is no evidence that the bat came into contact with another animal or a human.

AAMW offered tips for rabies awareness:

Keep vaccinations current for all pets/animals, including horses and livestock.

Avoid contact with wild animals and unfamiliar animals.

Refrain from feeding wild animals as it encourages their presence in the area.

Report all animal bites to AAMW as soon as possible, which the city ordinance requires.

If bitten by an animal, wash the wound with soap and water and seek prompt medical attention.

The Amarillo Public Health Department said common symptoms in animals for rabies include abnormal behavior, loss of appetite, paralysis, fever, seizures, and excessive drooling.

According to APH, rabies is spread from bites or scratches.