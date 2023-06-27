(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of June 27, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo confirmed a second case of rabies within the city in 2023 on Tuesday.

According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, the newest confirmed case of rabies is reported as being in a non-domestic animal. It is the second reported case of rabies within the city limits in 2023. Officials with the Texas Department of State Health Services reported that as of June 21, two skunks have tested positive for rabies in the Amarillo area.

“We want to emphasize the importance of animal safety, both for domestic and wild animals, particularly during the summer months when outdoor activities are at their peak,” City of Amarillo Assistant Director of Animal Management & Welfare Kris Shaffer said in the release. “It is crucial to refrain from feeding, touching or approaching unknown animals. It is also important that pet owners not allow their animals to roam freely.”

City officials offered various rabies awareness tips, including:

The importance of keeping vaccinations current for all pets/animals, including horses and livestock;

Avoiding contact with wild animals and unfamiliar animals;

Refraining from feeding wild animals, which officials say encourages their presence in the area;

The importance of reporting animal bites to AAMW as soon as possible, which officials stressed is required by a city ordinance; and

If a person is bitten by an animal, they are asked to wash the wound with soap and water and to seek medical attention.

“If untreated, rabies is a nearly uniformly fatal viral infection spread by the bite of an infected animal,” COA Director of Public Health Casie Stoughton said in the release. “We want the public to be as safe as possible. Make sure pets are vaccinated and report all animal bites for prompt rabies evaluation.”