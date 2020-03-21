City of Amarillo confirms more area COVID-19 cases; City of Hereford confirms additional Deaf Smith County case

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The City of Amarillo received confirmation on Saturday, March 21, there are two more cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area.

The City of Amarillo said the two new cases bring the total number in the Amarillo area to six.

Both new cases are from outside the Amarillo area but were tested locally.

The City of Amarillo said the first new patient is from Castro County, and the second new patient is from Deaf Smith County.

Below is a list of the local area counties where the City of Amarillo has received confirmation of cases:

Randall County, two confirmed cases

Oldham County, one confirmed case

Castro County, two confirmed cases

Deaf Smith County, one confirmed case

The City of Hereford is also reporting a second confirmed case of COVID-19 in Deaf Smith County. The City said local officials received confirmation from the Texas State Health Department officials that the patient was tested at a facility outside Deaf Smith County.

The City of Hereford reported its first confirmed case in Deaf Smith County on Thursday, March 19.

The City of Amarillo is also starting a new reporting tool, called the ‘Amarillo Area Coronavirus Report Card‘. The first report release will be on Monday, March 23. The report will be daily and is meant to update the community on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.

The report will also work to inform citizens on what Alert Status Level they are currently in and provide more relevant information regarding COVID-19.

Amarillo Public Health Director, Casie Stoughton, said, “Numbers are being reported in different ways and to different agencies, so our reporting is going to differentiate between Amarillo area cases and regional cases tested in Amarillo. “We will only report cases directly provided to and confirmed by Amarillo Public Health. This is important so the Amarillo (Potter/Randall County) numbers do not get skewed.”

The City of Amarillo will release the report card each day at around 2:30 p.m. for the foreseeable future, including weekends.

The City of Amarillo would like to reiterate that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines will directly impact how quickly our region recovers from this virus.

You can visit Amarillo’s website to get more Local information on COVID-19.

