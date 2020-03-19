City of Amarillo confirms first two cases of COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo has confirmed two positive tests of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area.

According to the City of Amarillo, two patients tested positive for COVID-19 at 5:37 p.m. today.

A news conference is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. We will have it live streamed here.

As a result of the positive tests for COVID-19 and based on the comprehensive response plan crafted by area leaders, the city has issued a Local Disaster Declaration and the Amarillo-area Coronavirus Status Level has been changed to Level Orange.

